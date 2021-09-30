Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to Buy at BCS

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BCS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.
NYSE:BCS opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $10.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.