Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to Buy at BCS

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BCS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

