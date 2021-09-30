Barings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $230.36 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

