Barings LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Barings LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 99.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.