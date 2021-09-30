Barings LLC Sells 268 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.13 and its 200 day moving average is $215.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

