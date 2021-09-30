Barings LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 55.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 36.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

