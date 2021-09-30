Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $180.02 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.