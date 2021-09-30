Barings LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $287.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.21. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.51 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

