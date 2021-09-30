Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.
LINC stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $152,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $2,376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
