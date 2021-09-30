Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

LINC stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $152,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $2,376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

