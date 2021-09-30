Barrington Research Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

