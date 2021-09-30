Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 779,464 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1,367.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779,464 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 193,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

