Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.16% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 1,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $79.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

