Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $66.15 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.20% of BWX Technologies worth $66,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $419,209 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.