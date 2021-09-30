Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $67.56 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Rogers worth $67,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.91. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,872. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $215.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.41 and its 200 day moving average is $193.70.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

