Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $72.15 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314,592 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Brooks Automation worth $72,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 409,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $18,363,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

