Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,631 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.57% of Ciena worth $50,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,089. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,169 shares of company stock worth $3,345,649. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

