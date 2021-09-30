Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,857 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.90% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $59,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 98.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.23. 663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

