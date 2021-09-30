Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 978 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after purchasing an additional 288,358 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 726,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after buying an additional 226,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,279. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.26 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

