Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297,757 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Ferroglobe worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.01. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

