Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,350 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Gentherm worth $48,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 401.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.7% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.04. 653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

