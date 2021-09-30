Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.42. 63,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,785. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.07 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

