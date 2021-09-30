Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 229,031 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229,031 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 6.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $69,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OFG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,904. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.