Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 24,500 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $67,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 52.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 359.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

ROG stock traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $188.91. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,872. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $215.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

