Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 285,090 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285,090 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $81,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 9,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

