Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.26. 13,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,114. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.