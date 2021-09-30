Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 60,857 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,857 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $59,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,138. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

