Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,259 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $76.85. 1,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,272. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

