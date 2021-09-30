Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.73 ($94.98).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €65.83 ($77.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company’s fifty day moving average is €65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

