BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Purchases £4,477.20 in Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,477.20 ($5,849.49).

LON:BBH traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 194 ($2.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.34. BB Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 162.01 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

