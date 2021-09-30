BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.16

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.16 and traded as high as C$64.15. BCE shares last traded at C$63.49, with a volume of 2,173,606 shares traded.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

The company has a market cap of C$57.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

