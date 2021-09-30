Beam Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.51 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $53.32 million and $12.51 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004678 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,782,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

