Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZLYF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Beazley has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.75.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

