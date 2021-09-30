BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 151,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,328,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.
The stock has a market capitalization of $469.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.