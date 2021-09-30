BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 151,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,328,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $469.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. On average, analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

