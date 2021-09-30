Belt (BELT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00102306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00136786 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,298.33 or 0.99877741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.62 or 0.06891657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.71 or 0.00769769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

