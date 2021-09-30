Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $19,694.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,930,927 coins and its circulating supply is 3,144,579 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

