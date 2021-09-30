Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is Loews Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Loews Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Berry Global Group worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,162,000 after buying an additional 190,526 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

