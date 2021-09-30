Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

BERY stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.