BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.
BBL opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
