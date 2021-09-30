Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCYC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company has a market cap of $996.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of -0.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.