Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $490.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $245.40 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

