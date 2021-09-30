Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $326.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $285.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.25. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

