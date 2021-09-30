Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $326.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.50.
Shares of BIIB opened at $285.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.25. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.