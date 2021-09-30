Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($2.69) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($2.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.77). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.01) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHVN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

BHVN stock opened at $132.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $139.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $6,835,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

