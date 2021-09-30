BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $29,709.68 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $29,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $537,720.00.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.32. 188,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.45, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 201,959 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

