Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

BIREF stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.57. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

