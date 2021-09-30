Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

BIRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

BIRDF opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

