Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Reaches $16.10 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $97,154.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $35.79 or 0.00083404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

