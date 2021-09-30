Bitcoin Confidential Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,147.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $982,561.82 and approximately $13,147.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00370546 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

