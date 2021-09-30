Bitcoin SV Price Tops $128.72 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $128.72 or 0.00298206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $262.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,165.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.45 or 0.01150116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.00522363 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003412 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,856,414 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

