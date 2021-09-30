BitcoinHD (BHD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,049.01 or 1.00123261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.09 or 0.06833392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00774344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

