BitGreen (BITG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,752.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $1.15 million and $2,752.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00151375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.74 or 0.00476065 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015709 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00027937 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00039421 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.