Bitradio (BRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $75,731.28 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.00447076 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,429,380 coins and its circulating supply is 10,429,376 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

